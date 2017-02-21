Tribes say they're 'days' away from u...

Tribes say they're 'days' away from unveiling casino site

Officials from Connecticut's two federally recognized tribes said Thursday they're days away from announcing a location for a proposed jointly owned casino near the Massachusetts border. Kevin Brown, chairman of the Mohegan Tribe, said the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes will need the General Assembly to pass legislation this session authorizing the state's third casino.

