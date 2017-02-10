The Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La H...

The Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana to Open in Cuba

Kempinski announced that it will open its first hotel in Cuba in the second quarter of this year. The Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana features 246 rooms and suites and is located within the historic Manzana de Gomez building in the heart of Old Havana - a UNESCO World Heritage site.

