The Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana to Open in Cuba
Kempinski announced that it will open its first hotel in Cuba in the second quarter of this year. The Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana features 246 rooms and suites and is located within the historic Manzana de Gomez building in the heart of Old Havana - a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb 7
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC