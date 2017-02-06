Steve Wynn's $7M in stock donations detailed

Wynn Resorts Ltd. has revealed that Chief Executive Officer Steve Wynn donated nearly $7 million worth of company stock in December mainly for medical research.Wynn donated $5 million of stock to the University of Iowa's Wynn Institute for Vision Research while $1.7 million was given to a fund to make charitable distributions mainly in Las Vegas, said Michael Weaver, senior vice president of marketing for Wynn Resorts.The Review-Journal reported last week that Wynn had donated 72,851 shares of Wynn Resorts on Dec. 13 to undisclosed recipients, citing Securities and Exchange Commission documents. The shares closed that day at $93.50.The Review-Journal had asked whether it may have been used for political purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.