Steve Wynn's $7M in stock donations d...

Steve Wynn's $7M in stock donations detailed

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Wynn Resorts Ltd. has revealed that Chief Executive Officer Steve Wynn donated nearly $7 million worth of company stock in December mainly for medical research.Wynn donated $5 million of stock to the University of Iowa's Wynn Institute for Vision Research while $1.7 million was given to a fund to make charitable distributions mainly in Las Vegas, said Michael Weaver, senior vice president of marketing for Wynn Resorts.The Review-Journal reported last week that Wynn had donated 72,851 shares of Wynn Resorts on Dec. 13 to undisclosed recipients, citing Securities and Exchange Commission documents. The shares closed that day at $93.50.The Review-Journal had asked whether it may have been used for political purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
News GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16) Apr '16 Shirvell s Shrivel 4
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,622,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC