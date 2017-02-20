Steve Cuozzo'Life' magazine building to be reborn as boutique hotel 0:0

New "Life" is coming to the original home of Life magazine - and to the career of mega-restaurateur Stephen Hanson. The 1895 building at 19 W. 31st St., where the serviceable but charmless Herald Square Hotel closed a few months ago, is to be reborn in April as Life Hotel, a "boutique" property with about 98 rooms and a cool, NoMad-area vibe.

