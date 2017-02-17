Sternlicht cautions Trump against a oeoverheating economya
Barry Sternlicht believes President Trump should be concerned about the pace of multiple stimuli, warning that cutting taxes and increasing spending can be a "dangerous game." Sternlicht, who heads Connecticut-based fund manager Starwood Capital Group, told Bloomberg that Trump needs to be wary of interest rates jumping too quickly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb 7
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC