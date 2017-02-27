Starwood in talks on raising initial ...

Starwood in talks on raising initial bid for Milestone: sources

13 hrs ago

Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust, which has agreed to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group for about CUS$1.7 billion , is in talks with the U.S. private investment firm about raising its bid, people familiar with the situation told Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, speaks at the 2014 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 28, 2014.

Chicago, IL

