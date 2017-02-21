Results round-up: HSBC, InterContinental Hotels, Wood Group

HSBC threw in an extra A 1bn share buyback and offered assurances about maintaining its dividend to try and keep investors onside as it reported a bigger than expected drop in annual profits and admitted it may need to move 1,000 jobs from London to Paris over the next two years due to Brexit. Europe's largest lender and the largest FTSE 100 constituent delivered a reported profit before tax of $7.1bn that was down 62% on the prior year.

