Photos leaked from soon-to-open new Chicago SafeHouse

Top agents of Milwaukee's iconic spy-themed destination The SafeHouse which celebrated its 50th anniversary with multiple upgrades in 2016 will be opening their second location in the abandoned warrens of Chicago at 60 E. Ontario St. The opening date for the new venue is still covert. However, we've heard from a reliable source that the Chicago arm of the Marcus Corp. is eyeing a debut in late February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.