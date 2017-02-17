News from around the EMEA region, February 20.

Hotel industry and travel news from around the Europe, Middle East & African region: A second Marriott for Abu Dhabi, Hispania acquires the NH Malaga, W and more... Spanish firm Hispania has purchased the NH Malaga in Spain for 41 million from NH Hotel Group. Hispania now plans to extend the 133-room hotel, in Malaga city centre, by a further 112 rooms by June 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.