New Castle Hotels & Resorts Renews First Franchise with Westin Hotels & Resorts
New Castle Hotels and Resorts, which made history in 1996 when it became the first franchisee of Westin Hotels & Resorts, today announced that it has renewed the Westin franchise for another 20 years for The Westin Nova Scotian in Halifax.
