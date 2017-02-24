MGM Resorts may invest $10 billion in...

MGM Resorts may invest $10 billion in Japan, says CEO

Read more: The Japan Times

James Murren, visiting chairman and chief executive officer of major U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International, says his company may consider investing $10 billion in integrated resort operations in Japan. Murren said MGM Resorts hoped to launch an integrated resort business in Japan in 2022 at the earliest, stressing that the project could create some 60,000 jobs.

