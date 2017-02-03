MGM launches new Las Vegas emojis

MGM Resorts International recently unveiled what it called Las Vegas' first "resort-branded emoji sticker pack." The download allows smartphone users to include in messages emoji that refer to MGM Resorts properties as well as Red Rock Canyon, the famous Las Vegas "Welcome" sign and other local landmarks.MGM Resorts says its app has been downloaded more than 294,000 times since December, and that the content has been shared more than 1.4 million times.That's impressive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.