MGM China 2016 profit falls 2%

MGM China Holdings Ltd. reported a 2% drop in net profit for 2016 because of lower gaming revenue. The Hong Kong-listed unit of MGM Resorts International said late Thursday that full-year net profit was 3.04 billion Hong Kong dollars , compared with a net profit of HK$3.11 billion a year ago.

