Maud Bailly Named Chief Digital Officer for AccorHotels
AccorHotels announced the appointment of Maud Bailly as Chief Digital Officer. Maud Bailly will thereby be head of the Digital, Distribution, Sales, and Information Systems, and will be a member of the Executive Committee of the company.
