Matthias Al-Amiry Named Managing Dire...

Matthias Al-Amiry Named Managing Director for the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Hotel News Resource

Matthias was born in Mannheim and most recently held the position of Vice President Hotel Operations, responsible for the development and pre-opening phase of the hotel project MGM Cotai, Macau, with 1,500 guestrooms. Matthias Al-Amirytook over the management of the five-star hotel at Brandenburg Gate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb 7 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,566 • Total comments across all topics: 278,715,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC