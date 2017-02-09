Matthias Al-Amiry Named Managing Director for the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin
Matthias was born in Mannheim and most recently held the position of Vice President Hotel Operations, responsible for the development and pre-opening phase of the hotel project MGM Cotai, Macau, with 1,500 guestrooms. Matthias Al-Amirytook over the management of the five-star hotel at Brandenburg Gate.
