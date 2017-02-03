Marriott not liable for death in Pakistan explosion
Marriott International Inc. cannot be held responsible for a hotel guest's death in a 2008 terrorist attack in Pakistan because it did not exercise control over its franchisee's security operations, says a federal appeals court. The Marriott Islamabad is a franchisee of Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International Inc. that is owned and operated by Islamabad-based Hashwani Inc., according to Thursday's ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, in Mary DiFederico et al. v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC