Marriott not liable for death in Pakistan explosion

Marriott not liable for death in Pakistan explosion

21 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

Marriott International Inc. cannot be held responsible for a hotel guest's death in a 2008 terrorist attack in Pakistan because it did not exercise control over its franchisee's security operations, says a federal appeals court. The Marriott Islamabad is a franchisee of Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International Inc. that is owned and operated by Islamabad-based Hashwani Inc., according to Thursday's ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, in Mary DiFederico et al. v.

Read more at Business Insurance.

