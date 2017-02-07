Marriott Launches New Mobile App for Guests
To improve the app, the hospitality group has expanded digital features; customized travel content; added one-button navigation; and introduced a new swipe-able discovery home screen. For Marriott Rewards members, the new Marriott Mobile app adjusts to personalize the user's experience throughout their travel journey.
