Marcus Hotels & Resorts Appoints Gord...

Marcus Hotels & Resorts Appoints Gordon Tareta Area Director of Spas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

In his new role, Tareta will oversee the company's Well Spa + Salon brands at the AAA Four-Diamond Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Wis., AAA Four-Diamond Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wis., and Platinum Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas, Nev. He will also oversee Evensong Spa at Heidel House Resort & Spa in Green Lake, Wis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
News GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16) Apr '16 Shirvell s Shrivel 4
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,308 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC