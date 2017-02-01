Marcus Hotels & Resorts Appoints Gordon Tareta Area Director of Spas

In his new role, Tareta will oversee the company's Well Spa + Salon brands at the AAA Four-Diamond Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Wis., AAA Four-Diamond Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wis., and Platinum Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas, Nev. He will also oversee Evensong Spa at Heidel House Resort & Spa in Green Lake, Wis.

