Manolo Blahnik designs custom slippers for guests of Four Seasons Hotel Milano
On the occasion of the worldwide launch of the touring exhibition Manolo Blahnik. The Art of Shoe in Milan, Four Seasons Hotel Milano has created a unique partnership with the iconic shoe Maestro that will allow guests to enter the remarkable creative world of Manolo Blahnik .
