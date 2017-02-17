Lam Generation sues Edison, Kaufman t...

Lam Generation sues Edison, Kaufman to move forward with Chelsea hotel project

Clockwise from left: George Kaufman, Jerry Gottesman, a rendering of the Marriott Hotel at 112 West 25th Street and John Lam Lam Generation is fighting Edison Properties and the Kaufman Organization to continue building a $120 million Marriott International hotel in Chelsea. The developer needs to access 119 West 24th Street - owned by a company affiliated with Edison and ground leased to Kaufman - in order to install window and skylight protection, the Commercial Observer reported.

