Kerkorian's Tracinda selling nearly $500 million worth of MGM stock to UBS

Tracinda Corp., the fund managing the wealth of the late Kirk Kerkorian, is selling nearly $500 million worth of MGM Resorts International stock to UBS AG after the shares rallied, triggering a June deal reached with the Swiss-based bank. Tracinda is selling 2 million shares per day over the course of 10 days to UBS at $23.94 apiece as part of a European style "covered call agreement" that expires this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.