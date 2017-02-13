Kerkorian's Tracinda selling nearly $500 million worth of MGM stock to UBS
Tracinda Corp., the fund managing the wealth of the late Kirk Kerkorian, is selling nearly $500 million worth of MGM Resorts International stock to UBS AG after the shares rallied, triggering a June deal reached with the Swiss-based bank. Tracinda is selling 2 million shares per day over the course of 10 days to UBS at $23.94 apiece as part of a European style "covered call agreement" that expires this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb 7
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC