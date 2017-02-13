Kerkorian's Tracinda selling nearly $...

Kerkorian's Tracinda selling nearly $500 million worth of MGM stock to UBS

11 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Tracinda Corp., the fund managing the wealth of the late Kirk Kerkorian, is selling nearly $500 million worth of MGM Resorts International stock to UBS AG after the shares rallied, triggering a June deal reached with the Swiss-based bank. Tracinda is selling 2 million shares per day over the course of 10 days to UBS at $23.94 apiece as part of a European style "covered call agreement" that expires this month.

