JLL Real Views - Why U.S. Investors Want U.S. Hotels - By Laura Agadoni

JLL Real Views - Why U.S. Investors Want U.S. Hotels

15 hrs ago

If 2016 was all about overseas money flowing into the U.S. hotels sector then 2017 could well be the year of the domestic investor. With the U.S. economy performing strongly and hotel occupancy in the country reaching a new record in 2016 despite increases in supply, U.S. investors are taking a keen interest in assets closer to home.

