Jerk vendors eager for Dragon Bay hotel reopening
BOSTON jerk vendors in east Portland are waiting with bated breath for the reopening of the Dragon Bay hotel where reconstruction is set to begin this year. The hotel, which ceased operations in 1988 following the passage of Hurricane Gilbert, is set to be reconstructed to the tune of US$100 million by Sandals Resorts International.
