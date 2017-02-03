Island Routes expands to new Caribbea...

Island Routes expands to new Caribbean markets

6 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Tour company, Island Routes will be extending its portfolio of general and airport transportation services to other resorts throughout the Caribbean market. After successfully providing full destination management services for industry leaders, including Air Canada Vacations, BookIt.com, Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara, and Sandals Resorts International, the company is now expanding its offering to St Lucia, Antigua, Barbados and Grenada.

