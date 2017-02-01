InterContinental raises QR10,000 for QCS
InterContinental Hotels Group , Qatar Mixed Open's major sponsor, has raised an impressive QR10,000 for the Qatar Cancer Society . Every year, InterContinental Doha Hotel & Residences, Crowne Plaza Doha the Business Park, and InterContinental Doha the City jointly raise funds for the Qatar Cancer Society.
