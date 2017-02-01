InterContinental raises QR10,000 for QCS

InterContinental raises QR10,000 for QCS

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

InterContinental Hotels Group , Qatar Mixed Open's major sponsor, has raised an impressive QR10,000 for the Qatar Cancer Society . Every year, InterContinental Doha Hotel & Residences, Crowne Plaza Doha the Business Park, and InterContinental Doha the City jointly raise funds for the Qatar Cancer Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
News GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16) Apr '16 Shirvell s Shrivel 4
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,482 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC