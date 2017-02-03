InterContinental Hotels and Resorts to go bigger in 2017

Founded in 1967, the parent company InterContinental Hotel Group has grown its portfolio to include such reputable brands as Crowne Plaza and the HOLIDAY INN , and has a global presence in over 100 countries worldwide. The group's hotels range from 5 star resorts to 3 star lodgings, and five years ago it boasted over 4,400 hotels across the globe, with that number rising to 5,099 at the moment, according to the most recent figures on its website, cementing its position as a leading industry player.

