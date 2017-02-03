IHGA Notifies Guests of Payment Card ...

IHGA Notifies Guests of Payment Card Incident at 12 Properties in the Americas

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Broadwater Park Denham, Buckinghamshire, UB9 5HR United Kingdom Phone: +44 871 942 Fax: +44 871 942 9101 Visit Website IHGA values the relationship it has with its guests and understands the importance of protecting payment card data. On Dec. 28, 2016, IHG reported it was conducting an investigation after receiving a report of unauthorized charges occurring on some payment cards that were used at a small number of U.S. hotel properties.

Chicago, IL

