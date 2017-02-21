IHG to Develop Crowne Plaza Hotel in Malaysia

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Broadwater Park Denham, Buckinghamshire, UB9 5HR United Kingdom Phone: +44 871 942 Fax: +44 871 942 9101 Visit Website InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world's leading hotel companies, announced the signing of a management agreement with Yuk Tung Properties Sdn. Bhd. to develop a 338-room Crowne Plaza hotel in downtown Kuala Lumpur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.