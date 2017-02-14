IHG likely to commission 41 luxury hotels in 3-5 years
Kolkata, Feb 14 - The tourism sector in India has got a boost due to the huge amount of domestic tourism and the visa on arrival facilities, hospitality major InterContinental Hotels Group on Tuesday said. It said that 41 new properties, which are in the pipeline, will likely be commissioned in the next 3-5 years.
