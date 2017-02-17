IHG debuts in Laos.

InterContinental Hotels Group announced the opening of a new 197-room Crowne Plaza Vientiane in Laos, marking the group's entry into the country. Nestled in the heart of Vientiane along Samsenthai Road, a short 10-minute drive from Wattay International Airport, Crowne Plaza Vientiane is the first internationally branded upscale hotel in the capital city offering quality accommodation and a comprehensive range of facilities to meet the needs of business and leisure travellers to Laos.

