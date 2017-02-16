How to Pick the Right Amenities for Your Hotel
While brand managers are eager to enhance their brands with all the latest and greatest amenities, owners are reluctant to pay for amenities that don't pay off. Debates often arise between owners who pay for amenities and brand managers who mandate these amenities as brand standards.
