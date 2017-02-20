Hotel CEOs talk mergers, branding and booking trends Four top hotel executives discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lZEmQ4 USA TODAY's annual hotel CEO roundtable featured, from left, Greg Mount of Red Lion Hotels, Geoff Ballotti of Wyndham Hotel Group, Niki Leondakis at Two Roads Hospitality and Elie Maalouf at InterContinental Hotels Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.