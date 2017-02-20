Hotel CEOs talk mergers, branding and booking trends
Hotel CEOs talk mergers, branding and booking trends Four top hotel executives discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lZEmQ4 USA TODAY's annual hotel CEO roundtable featured, from left, Greg Mount of Red Lion Hotels, Geoff Ballotti of Wyndham Hotel Group, Niki Leondakis at Two Roads Hospitality and Elie Maalouf at InterContinental Hotels Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb 7
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC