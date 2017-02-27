Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.49...

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. - Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Friday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46.

