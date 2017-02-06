Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock. According to Zacks, "Host Hotels is slated to release its fourth-quarter 2016 earnings results before the market open on Feb 22. Its estimates for the fourth quarter have moved north, of late.
