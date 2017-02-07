Hospitality Real Estate Veterans Launch Davis Hotel Capital
Principals Geoff Davis and Angelo Stambules today announced the formation of Davis Hotel Capital, a premier hotel investment banking and mortgage brokerage firm with a focus on hospitality real estate. With offices in New York and Denver, the firm specializes in raising debt and equity for hotel owners, as well as direct equity investment in hotel assets.
