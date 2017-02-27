Hospitality Management Corporation Elevates Libby Shaw to Vice President of Human Resources
Leo Spriggs, President and CEO of Hospitality Management Corporation , announces the promotion of Libby Shaw to Vice President of Human Resources. She will be responsible for a wide variety of duties including the administration and management of recruitment and staffing, benefits administration, supervise workers' compensation and ongoing development and training.
