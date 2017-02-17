Holiday Inn-Owner IHG Shares Hit Record High After Profit Beat, Dividend Hike
InterContinental Hotels rose to a record high after the Holiday Inn owner reported better-than-expected 2016 profits and boosted its dividend payment amid ongoing pressure from new entrants such as AirBnB.
