Holiday Inn Midtown NYC Goes Independent As The Watson Hotel
Today, BD Hotels announced the rebrand of The Holiday Inn Midtown to The Watson Hotel. Located in Midtown West, the affordable high-rise hotel sits near a variety of famous New York attractions including Central Park, Times Square, Columbus Circle, Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.
