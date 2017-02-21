Hilton Recognizes 12 Team Members wit...

Hilton Recognizes 12 Team Members with the 2016 CEO Light & Warmth Award

Hilton today announced the 12 winners of its 2016 CEO Light & Warmth Award. This recognition is the most prestigious accolade the company awards to exceptional Team Members and franchisee employees who embody the company's vision and mission, as well as its values of H ospitality, I ntegrity, L eadership, T eamwork, O wnership and N ow.

