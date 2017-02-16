Hilton hotels are lodging in North Te...

Hilton hotels are lodging in North Texas as the region sees business, entertainment growth

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

Filled with "must read" stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists . The openings of three new Hilton hotels in North Texas within the first few weeks of 2017 underscore the importance of the region to the international lodgings brand, Hilton executives say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb 7 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC