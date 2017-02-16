Hilton hotels are lodging in North Texas as the region sees business, entertainment growth
Filled with "must read" stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists . The openings of three new Hilton hotels in North Texas within the first few weeks of 2017 underscore the importance of the region to the international lodgings brand, Hilton executives say.
