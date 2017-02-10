Highbridge Capital Management LLC Tak...

Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

