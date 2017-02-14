Glenmede Trust Co Na Buys Sysco, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Marriott International, Sells The Kroger ...
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Glenmede Trust Co Na buys Sysco, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Marriott International, Aetna, PepsiCo, Boeing Co, Citizens Financial Group, Tyson Foods, UnitedHealth Group, CBS, sells The Kroger Co, Gilead Sciences, Hormel Foods, Verizon Communications, Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenmede Trust Co Na. As of 2016-12-31, Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 2387 stocks with a total value of $17.7 billion.
