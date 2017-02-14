Glenmede Trust Co Na Buys Sysco, Inge...

Glenmede Trust Co Na Buys Sysco, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Marriott International, Sells The Kroger ...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Glenmede Trust Co Na buys Sysco, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Marriott International, Aetna, PepsiCo, Boeing Co, Citizens Financial Group, Tyson Foods, UnitedHealth Group, CBS, sells The Kroger Co, Gilead Sciences, Hormel Foods, Verizon Communications, Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenmede Trust Co Na. As of 2016-12-31, Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 2387 stocks with a total value of $17.7 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb 7 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,995 • Total comments across all topics: 278,898,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC