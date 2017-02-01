Former GOP Operative Joins Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts announced this week that a former GOP operative is leaving the Republican National Committee to join the company's executive team. Chriss Carr is a former national political director for the Republican National Committee and will now oversee government relations, charitable giving and community development as Wynn Resorts' senior vice president of government and community affairs.

