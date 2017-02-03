Firas Irsheidat wins InterContinental Hotels Group Middle East and...
Firas Irsheidat, Area General Manager for InterContinental Hotels Group Dead Sea Jordan Hotels, has won the OPS Leader Front Runner Award for the third quarter of 2016. Irsheidat was selected from amongst a number of leaders of IHG properties in the Middle East and Africa in recognition of his exceptional performance according to IHG metrics, including the categories of guest experience and financial performance.
