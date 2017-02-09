Fidelity & Guaranty extends Anbang deal deadline, to take rival offers

Feb 9 In the face of U.S. state regulatory hurdles, U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life said on Thursday it extended the deadline for its $1.6 billion sale to China's Anbang Insurance Group, and has negotiated the right to accept other offers. The delay gives Anbang, which has sought high-profile deals overseas, more time to win needed approval for the deal from U.S. state regulators.

