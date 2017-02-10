FelCor Names Hospitality Industry Veteran Steven R. Goldman Chief Executive Officer
He will also join FelCor's Board of Directors. Troy A. Pentecost will continue as President and Chief Operating Officer, after serving as Interim Senior Executive Officer since September 2016.
