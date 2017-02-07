El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton Opens in Puerto Rico

Asset managed by LEON, MAYER & Co., who is also a co-owner of the hotel, and co-managed by IMPRINT Hospitality and Aimbridge Hospitality, the 388 guest room hotel marks the first property in Puerto Rico for Curio - A Collection by Hilton. El San Juan Hotel, a landmark property in Puerto Rico, today joined Curio A Collection by Hilton.

