El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton Opens in Puerto Rico

Asset managed by LEON, MAYER & Co., who is also a co-owner of the hotel, and co-managed by IMPRINT Hospitality and Aimbridge Hospitality, the 388 guest room hotel marks the first property in Puerto Rico for Curio - A Collection by Hilton. El San Juan Hotel, a landmark property in Puerto Rico, today joined Curio A Collection by Hilton.

