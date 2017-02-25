East Windsor approves casino development agreement
The East Windsor Board of Selectman has unanimously approved a development agreement with two Connecticut tribes hoping to build a new casino to compete with the MGM Resorts International facility opening in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts. Saturday's vote comes as the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes are expected to announce very soon their chosen location for the casino.
