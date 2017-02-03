DoubleTree by Hilton Increases UK Presence with 12 Hotels Opened in 12 Months

DoubleTree by Hilton has introduced an additional 12 properties to its UK portfolio in the past 12 months and now welcomes guests at more than 30 hotels throughout the country. Eight of the 12 hotel openings were part of a 16 million conversion programme, providing unique, contemporary accommodations and full-service facilities to guests in Aberdeen Treetops, Bristol North, Coventry, Dartford Bridge, Edinburgh Airport, Newbury North, Southampton and Strathclyde.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.