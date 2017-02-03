DoubleTree by Hilton Increases UK Presence with 12 Hotels Opened in 12 Months
DoubleTree by Hilton has introduced an additional 12 properties to its UK portfolio in the past 12 months and now welcomes guests at more than 30 hotels throughout the country. Eight of the 12 hotel openings were part of a 16 million conversion programme, providing unique, contemporary accommodations and full-service facilities to guests in Aberdeen Treetops, Bristol North, Coventry, Dartford Bridge, Edinburgh Airport, Newbury North, Southampton and Strathclyde.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC