Czech it Out: W Hotels to Debut in Prague in 2020

Owned by PPH Evropa s.r.o, W Prague marks the brand's debut into the Czech Republic, and will be located on Wenceslas Square in the heart of the buzzing capital city. The hotel will be a renovation of the former Grand Europa Hotel, a radical art nouveau style property that pushed boundaries when it originally opened in 1905, and will do so again with the W brand's progressive design and innovative spirit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.