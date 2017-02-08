Czech it Out: W Hotels to Debut in Pr...

Czech it Out: W Hotels to Debut in Prague in 2020

Owned by PPH Evropa s.r.o, W Prague marks the brand's debut into the Czech Republic, and will be located on Wenceslas Square in the heart of the buzzing capital city. The hotel will be a renovation of the former Grand Europa Hotel, a radical art nouveau style property that pushed boundaries when it originally opened in 1905, and will do so again with the W brand's progressive design and innovative spirit.

